(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be setting bridge beams on John R. Road and Meyers Avenue over I-75 along with performing road work this weekend.
This will require closing northbound and southbound I-75 between 8 Mile Road and I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, May 15.
Both directions of I-75 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, May 18.
During this closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via westbound 8 Mile Road northbound Woodward Avenue and eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. All northbound entrance ramps to I-75 from Davison Freeway to Adams Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via westbound Square Lake Road, southbound M-1, and eastbound M-102 back to southbound I-75. All entrance ramps to southbound I-75 from M-59 to 9 Mile Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
I-75 ramps that are already closed due to the current construction configuration will remain closed after the freeway opens.
