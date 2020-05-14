DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on the city’s west side.
Police said it happened Sunday, May 10 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when a 57-year-old black male was crossing the intersection on Dexter and Joy Rd in his wheel chair. He was fatally struck by a driver in a black Chevy Tahoe. The driver did not stop and continued northbound on Dexter.
Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the 57-year-old man deceased.
Video captured from a nearby Project Green Light Detroit location showed that the suspect’s vehicle was black with damage to the driver side headlight and front grill.
The suspect’s description is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
