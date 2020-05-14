DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Health Department this week began its citywide testing of senior citizens and has completed testing in 10 buildings.
The testing is part of the Health Department’s strategy to identify senior citizens who have contracted COVID-19. Data shows that the senior population is most at risk when contracting the virus.
The Health Department is targeting 70 locations with confirmed COVID-19 cases and plans to test 8000 residents over the next five weeks. In addition, DHD will provide personal protective equipment and educate residents and staff on infection prevention measures.
DHD is working with Henry Ford Health System and Detroit emergency medical technicians to conduct the tests.
Here’s a list of the testing sites below:
