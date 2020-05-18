Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Challenger.
It happened Saturday at 11 p.m. in the 14000 block of Telegraph.
Police say medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.
There’s no word of a suspect as of Monday and this in an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
