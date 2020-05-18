Ambassador Bridge To Waive Tolls For Essential WorkersEssential workers commuting across the Ambassador Bridge will no longer pay tolls during the COVID-19 pandemic starting Thursday.

Photo Gallery: Ascension Michigan Shining MomentsLooking for some uplifting news? Scroll through this roundup to see how love and support are displayed for and by the Ascension Michigan healthcare heroes.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive CasesHere's a list of the positive cases, including 4,915 deaths, in the state as of Monday afternoon. 28,234 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 15.

ICYMI: Here's Gov. Whitmer's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Michigander's Are Storing $50 Million in Bottles and CansAre you saving your beer and pop cans for when you can take them back? Many are, and recyclers are saying they estimate it's adding up big time.... $50 Million dollars worth.

President Donald Trump To Visit Michigan Ford Plant ThursdayPresident Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Ford plant in Ypsilanti according to a White House official.