Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Canadian Transit Company will cover toll costs for essential workers who commute across the Ambassador Bridge.
The program, which starts May 21, is for all passenger vehicles of essential workers amid the pandemic.
“We appreciate the men and women on the front lines who are working to keep us safe,” said Ambassador Bridge Chairman Matthew Moroun. “We wanted to take this action to try to alleviate some of the stress of a daily commute for essential workers who cross our bridge every day.”
The border still remains closed to non-essential traffic.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.