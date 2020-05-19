



Craving desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dessert hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Astoria Pastry Shop

Topping the list is Astoria Pastry Shop. Located at 541 Monroe St. downtown Detroit, the bakery, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated cheap dessert spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 393 reviews on Yelp. The bakery offers a wide selection of baked goods that consists of European pastries, tortes, cakes, cheesecakes, and more. Indulge in a chocolate eclair and a slice of peanut butter pie. Or look for other bites like macaroons, a lemon pound cake muffin, and a turkey and cheese croissant.

Yelper Sara K., who reviewed Astoria Pastry Shop on Jan. 23, wrote, “My fiancé took me to Astoria for my birthday after dinner. I had to have the awesome Nutella and strawberry macarons. They were so good. I highly recommend them!”

Yelper Chris H. wrote, “If you love pastries and desserts, especially Greek specials and are visiting through Greektown area, you must stop in. My wife loves all of the above, so it’s a no brainer.”

2. Kitty’s Cheesecakes & More

Next up is Kitty’s Cheesecakes & More, situated at 681 E. 8 Mile Road. With 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option. Choose from a long list of traditional and non-traditional cheesecake flavors. Some of them include pineapple upside down, strawberry Hennessy, sweet potato, Cinnabon, and banana split.

The site has lots more information on Kitty’s Cheesecakes & More.

“Celebrate Easter with a slice of Heaven!” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Dearborn Sweets

Ford Woods’s Dearborn Sweets, located at 6456 Greenfield Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews. Order a custom cake or purchase sweet treats like fruit tarts, cannoli, brownies, and more.

Yelper Bill M. who reviewed Dearborn Sweets on July 13, wrote, “We use Dearborn sweets for all our events. From birthday parties to weddings and anniversaries. The taste is incredible and the service is top-notch. It’s highly recommended.”

4. Treat Dreams

Treat Dreams, a spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt in Midtown, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 97 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4160 Cass Ave., Suite A to see for yourself. Treat Dreams serves several different kinds of ice cream. Flavors include pumpkin truffle, salted caramel, Krispy Kreme, and Swedish Fish.

Yelper Reneh G., who reviewed Treat Dreams on Feb. 19, wrote, “I sampled the tiramisu, vegan raspberry chocolate and vegan peppermint which were yummy.”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline