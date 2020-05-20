(CBS DETROIT) – A 7-year-old Michigan girl came up with an idea to help protect the “tooth fairy” amid the coronavirus crisis.
After losing her tooth, 7-year-old Evolette Westhouse had some concerns and asked her mother a question.
She asked since the tooth fairy is just “kind of a human with wings … so can’t she get the coronavirus?”
After asking her mother, Kayla, the question she requested her mother make a mask for the tooth fairy.
Evolette’s mom stayed up late to create the mask and the next day it was ready for the tooth fairy.
That night, the 7-year-old wrote the tooth fairy a note and put it and her tooth under her pillow.
The next morning, she woke up to $1 from the tooth fairy.
