



– Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Wednesday afternoon after the Edenville and Sanford Dams failed causing flooding in Midland County.

As of Wednesday, Whitmer says there’s been no reports of injuries or fatalities, 10,000 people have evacuated and all bridges over the Tittabawassee river are closed.

A number of street closures remain in effect throughout Midland County and the city of Midland. Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas and floating debris.

Residents should not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water, and should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.

Tuesday night, Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County urging residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

Residents who had to leave their homes were able to go to shelters at:

Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn

Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour

and the West Midland Family Center at 4011 W. Isabella

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday stating his team is “closely monitoring the flooding” and the best military and FEMA teams have been sent to help the state.

We have sent our best Military & @FEMA Teams, already there. Governor must now “set you free” to help. Will be with you soon! https://t.co/cuG1YacPdx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities have responded to a request for assistance following massive flooding in the Midland area.

The Michigan State Police requested that the units to provide assistance evacuating Midland area residents. Approximately 130 Soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance. The National Guard began missions May 20 at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners and preparing logistical support.

To receive the latest information on shelters, road closures and flooding in Midland County visit here.

