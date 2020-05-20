  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says four more deaths were reported in Detroit Wednesday.

Duggan says deaths are down more than 90 percent in four weeks.

He also says Detroit is on stand by to help Midland during the Dam crisis.

Also, on August 31 fireworks will honor Detroit essential workers and those who died from Covid-19.

The three-hour show will be streamed for everyone to watch from a distance.

