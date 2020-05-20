(CBS DETROIT) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning threatening coronavirus relief money for Michigan.
Trump said the state mailed absentee ballots to 7.7 million voters.
Michigan sent applications for the absentee ballots.
“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path,” stated Trump.
Trump also tagged his acting budget director, his chief of staff and the Treasury Department in the tweet Wednesday.
It is not clear if the president can hold up relief money for the state or what steps he could take delaying the funds.
The state spent $4.5 million in federal funds to mail absentee ballot applications to Michigan’s 7.7 million registered voters.
