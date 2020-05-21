(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning President Donald Trump to wear a mask and follow health guidelines during his scheduled visit at a Ford plant in Ypsilanti Thursday.
Trump will deliver remarks and tour the Rawsonville plant that’s been repurposed to make ventilators.
During a factory visit in Arizona, the President was not seen wearing a mask.
Nessel said in an interview if the President failed to wear a mask during the visit, he would be asked “not to return to any unclosed facilities” in Michigan.
Ford announced in March it would work with GE Healthcare to make 50,000 ventilators by July 4.
This will be Trump’s first visit to the state since Jan. 30 when he spoke at a Warren plant.
