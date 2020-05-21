



The Dream Cruise is one of the Mid-West’s largest car shows. Drawing easily over a million spectators cruising, partying, and enjoying everything about car culture that made the Motor City what it is. Not mention all the cruisers that congregate up and down Woodward Ave from Pontiac on down to Ferndale the week before.

In a report by the Free Press, Birmingham and Huntington Woods officials voted unanimously to cancel the event due to Coronavirus concerns. The Free Press reports Ferndale will follow suit next.

Events Manager for Ferndale, Michael Lary told the Free Press it wasn’t an easy decision. Lary is also President of the Dream Cruise Board that organizes it. The decision came as the Dream Cruise easily attracts 1.5 million people not only from Michigan but across the United States as well. While people in their cars can isolate and social distance, it’s the thousands who sit along Woodward and the many exhibits and events that go with the Dream Cruise that raised concerns about public safety.

On Monday, May 18th the City of Birmingham enacted a resolution requesting the cancelation of the Dream Cruise for 2020 citing safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The next day Huntington Woods echoed those concerns.

Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine told Hometown Life it was “appropriate” for Birmingham to have a say in the matter. As the city sits right on Woodward Ave. Valentine also noted many other summer events around Metro Detroit are closed due to COVID-19.

While the city manager realizes it’s not going to stop locals from cruising Woodward in August, canceling the event along with all the events and displays will prevent people from across the state and the country from filtering in to check out the cars.

By canceling the Dream Cruise, crowds can be limited to around 25,000. Valentine told Hometown Life, “minimizing exposure to the greatest extent possible.”

Being on Woodward Avenue, the Dream Cruise has always been a public event. Lary told the Free Press that he gets that people will still come and you won’t be ticketed just for showing up in a cool car.

Birmingham Police Chief Mark Clemence says they plan to handle it as if the event is still on, but says every police chief is against the Cruise from happening. Planning to be prepared regardless.

In Bloomfield Township, officials have decided to cancel to classic cars shows. As they have limited parking, and the way they are situated, it would be very difficult to promote social distancing.

