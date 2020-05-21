Filed Under:4-year-old boy, detroit, detroit police, Michigan, shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Detroit shooting, according to police.

It happened Thursday at 12:50 a.m. in the 18600 block of Birwood.

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots into the house striking the 4-year-old male in the body.

The 4-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect may have been in a white GMC Mini-Van police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. 

