DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Detroit shooting, according to police.
It happened Thursday at 12:50 a.m. in the 18600 block of Birwood.
Police say an unknown suspect fired shots into the house striking the 4-year-old male in the body.
The 4-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect may have been in a white GMC Mini-Van police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
