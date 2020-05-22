Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A local branding agency is shifting its focus to help educate the community with online courses.
Due to the pandemic and severe amount of layoffs, CX Branding Agency’s Owner Veronica Gibson saw the need to help walk budding entrepreneurs build their businesses foundation from start to finish.
Her online courses provide insight on registering businesses on a state level to developing a brand’s personality.
For more information or pre-enrollment visit here.
