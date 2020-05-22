Southfield (CBS DETROIT) –As the Covid-19 crisis appears to be finally slowing a bit, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about keeping his municipality’s attention focused on helping workers on the front lines and keeping residents safe.
Hackel talked about his county’s efforts with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host. He also talked about how the region’s “Big Four” political leaders – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Oakland County Executive David Coulter, have kept in touch and worked together during the pandemic.
Also on the show is Gerald Johnson, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing at GM, who discussed how the auto maker has helped in the crisis by making personal protection equipment. He discussed keeping workers safe as they bring production of its auto plants idled by the health crisis back to life.
Johnson, who has worked for GM for 40 years, has been in the middle of the company’s transformation as it manufactured ventilators, face masks and more. He shared insights into the overnight transformation of its Warren plant where face masks are being made and Kokomo, Ind. where ventilators are being manufactured.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62