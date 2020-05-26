DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old Ypsilanti man is facing charges in the beating of a 75-year-old man at a Detroit nursing home after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Jaden Hayden is charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, larceny in a building and two counts of financial transaction device steal/retaining without consent.

It’s reported on May 10 at 6:55 p.m. Hayden was sharing a room with 75-year-old Norman Bledsoe in a nursing facility located in the 16850 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit when he allegedly set up his cell phone in the room and severely attacked the defenseless man by repeatedly punching him in the head.

Hayden allegedly posted videos on social media after the attack and that he also, stole Bledsoe’s credit cards. The videos were brought to the attention of the Ann Arbor Police Department and as a result of their investigation, information was provided to the Detroit Police Department which resulted in the arrest of Hayden on May 21.

According to the press release, when nursing staff heard the commotion, they saw Bledsoe bleeding with injuries to the left and right side of his head and was led to believe he fell from his bed. Bledsoe was then taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

“The alleged actions of this defendant are truly and uniquely disturbing. We must be able to trust our loved ones in specialty care facilities. I truly hope that the facts of this case are one of a kind”, said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the following statement May 22 on the video:

Like other viewers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was deeply disturbed by a video that was widely shared on social media showing a man beating an elderly man who was in his bed at a nursing facility. The department would like to correct inaccurate information that was shared on social media. The man who is accused in the assault is not an MDHHS employee, and the attack did not occur at a department facility. MDHHS staff are dedicated to providing the best possible care for the patients in our facilities. MDHHS’s Adult Protective Services, which takes very seriously its duty to protect vulnerable adults from abuse, also gathered pertinent information resulting in identifying and locating the perpetrator and provided the information to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and law enforcement, which led to the arrest.

