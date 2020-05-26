LIVE AT 3PMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Kid Rock inducts Cheap Trick at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

 

Wallen, 27, was arrested Saturday night after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville, news outlets reported.

Wallen said on Twitter that he and some friends were “horse-playing” after a few bar stops.

 

“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” Wallen tweeted. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”

 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube )

 

Wallen’s hits include “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.” He competed on “The Voice” in 2014 and co-wrote songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

