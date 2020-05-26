Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Sheriff’s Office says human skeletal remains were found in a drainage ditch in Monroe County.
The remains were discovered Sunday by a worker performing maintenance in the LaSalle Township field.
A gender and other information about the death will be determined by the Wayne County medical examiner’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s detective at 734-240-7530.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.