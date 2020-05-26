LIVE AT 3PMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
(CBS DETROIT) – The Sheriff’s Office says human skeletal remains were found in a drainage ditch in Monroe County.

The remains were discovered Sunday by a worker performing maintenance in the LaSalle Township field.

A gender and other information about the death will be determined by the Wayne County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s detective at 734-240-7530.

