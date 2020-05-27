The Hire Cause Provides COVID-19 Relief To DetroitersThe Hire Cause is a fundraiser to help Detroit-area service workers who have lost income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,334 deaths, in the state as of Wednesday afternoon. 33,168 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 22.

Metro Detroit Malls Scheduled To Reopen: Here's What To KnowAfter being shut down due to Governor Whitmer's stay-home order, Metro Detroit shopping malls are scheduled to reopen this week. Here's what we know.

Gov. Whitmer Requests Investigation On Edenville, Sanford Dams That Caused Historic Flooding In Mid-MichiganThe department was also asked to review dam safety across the state.

Here’s Why Ford Is Heating Police Cars To 133 DegreesFord has announced a new tool to help neutralize Covid-19 inside police vehicles.

Protests Spark After Video Shows Michigan Deputy Punching WomanA Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another deputy tased her husband after the couple allegedly refused an order to leave the scene of a shooting.