– TILT, a, advertising agency, has launched The Hire Cause, a fundraiser to help-area service workers who have lost income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hire Cause encourages people to perform a task they would normally hire out — cutting hair, grooming a pet, washing the car, cooking a meal — and then donate what they would have paid for that service to The Hire Cause campaign through Born and Raised Detroit Foundation (BARD). TILT will match the first $10,000 in donations, and funds will be distributed by BARD via a nominating system.

“The COVID-19 lockdown has impacted everyone,” said Lawrence James, Managing Partner and CEO of TILT. “But for those who can’t make a living, the impact is much greater. While we can’t hire others to cut our hair or remodel our closet, we can still answer to a higher cause by helping the workers who were hit the hardest.”

Participants can help raise awareness and matching funds by sharing the jobs they’ve performed on social media with the hashtag #thehirecause.

Since 2011, BARD has supported initiatives that create a stronger community and a more hopeful future for the youth of Detroit. By disbursing all donated funds to selected individuals and nonprofit programs, BARD helps foster empowerment and resilience throughout Greater Detroit.

“We are honored to be partnered with TILT to help assist members of our community who are struggling due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy. TILT wanted to spring into action as quickly as possible and BARD felt the same sense of urgency to help our community as we all try to deal with the repercussions of this virus,” said Parker Lynch, Executive Director of Born and Raised Detroit Foundation.

To donate and learn more about The Hire Cause, go to https://www.bornandraiseddetroit.org/the-hire-cause.

To learn more about Born and Raised Detroit Foundation, go to

https://www.bornandraiseddetroit.org/.

To learn more about TILT, go to https://tiltstory.com/.

