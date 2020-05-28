(Royal Oak Patch)— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 38 other state attorneys general to urge Congress to help ensure all Americans have home internet access to participate in telemedicine, teleschooling and telework services that have become increasingly crucial during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to Congressional leaders, the attorneys general urge Congress to provide state and local governments with funding dedicated to ensuring all students and patients, especially senior citizens who are at risk, have adequate internet-enabled technology to participate equally in online learning and telemedicine.
“For millions of people across this nation, the ability to certify for unemployment, apply for jobs, continue an education or to even see a doctor now depends on their access to the internet,” Nessel said a news release. “This pandemic is shining a light on the deep digital divide in America and especially at a time when people are being told to stay home, Congress should want to do its part in closing it.”