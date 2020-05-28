MICHIGAN — The City of Detroit Health Department, Wayne County Public Health Division, Oakland County Health Division and Macomb County Health Department each issued public health orders Thursday requiring all swimming pools licensed by each jurisdiction to remain closed indefinitely.
The orders are issued under the Michigan Public Health Code to safeguard Southeast Michigan residents from the spread of the coronavirus. Pool operators will be required to continue scheduled maintenance at the pools, however.
“With temperatures rising, swimming pools have potential to attract large groups,” the agencies explained in a news release. “As regional leaders, we are committed to doing the right thing, and closing pools is the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of residents and prevent the spread of the virus.”
The effort is also meant to help prevent a second wave of new coronavirus cases during the summer that could prevent schools from opening in the fall, the news release denotes.
Although pool water poses a low risk of transmitting the coronavirus, it is difficult to maintain social distance in and around pools, officials said.
Licensed pools include those in apartments, condominiums and hotels. Other recreational pools include, but are not limited to dive pools, wave pools and water slide pools. Therapy pools used strictly for treatment in healthcare settings are excluded from the closure.
Upon reopening, pool operators must contact their respective public health authority for an opening inspection to ensure the health and safety of residents, including the required water sample analysis.