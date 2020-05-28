ICYMI: Here's Gov. Whitmer's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Thursday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,372 deaths, in the state as of Thursday afternoon. 33,168 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 22.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig Addresses Killing Of George FloydDetroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference Thursday afternoon addressing the Minneapolis Police Department's actions regarding the death of George Floyd.

Michigan: Over 1,200 Nursing Home Residents Dead From VirusAt least 1,216 residents of nursing homes in Michigan have died from the new coronavirus, accounting for nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths, the state health department said.

Republican Senators Say Governor Whitmer Lied About Husband's Boat CallSenate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey questioned why her staff contacted his office Friday to successfully push Republican Sen. Tom Barrett to delete his Facebook post about Mallory.

Renting In Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.