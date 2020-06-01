(CBS DETROIT) – Northern Michigan’s BoxPop is part of Battelle’s nationwide effort to decontaminate face masks for frontline healthcare workers. In just 23 days, the company customized and delivered 25 shipping containers, each specifically modified to house Battelle’s CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System™.
“We’re happy to support the medical community and first responders in this way,” says Matt Egan, BoxPop’s VP of Specialty Construction. “From our first conversation in April and throughout the manufacturing process, the cooperation and open communication between our team and Battelle’s was fantastic—truly inspiring—and was key to the agility and speed necessary to deliver this critical project in record time.”
N95 respirator masks are in high demand with low availability. Battelle, a private nonprofit applied science and technology company, saw the problem and tapped an FDA study they conducted in 2016 that showed how CCDS’s “vapor phase hydrogen peroxide” process proved effective in eliminating viruses. Now each CCDS customized container is capable of cleaning up to 80,000 masks per day.
In normal times, BoxPop and its parent company, Britten, Inc., customizes shipping containers for pro sports teams and Fortune 500 companies that use them for mobile restaurants, tradeshow booths, and customer/fan activations. Working under the guidance of a Battelle team who personally visited BoxPop HQ in early April, a fabrication team of 20 worked 14-hour days, seven days a week until all containers were finished and shipped.
“Thanks to the entire Britten/BoxPop team for their exceptional work and support on this program,” says Battelle Research Leader, Mac Melnik. “The systems we received were of extremely high quality, which is a direct reflection of the great people there who were part of making those systems.”
SOURCE Britten, Inc.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.