(CBS DETROIT) – Protest in the city of Detroit took a turn Monday.

“We got a lot of provocateurs and anarchists groups coming in with the wrong agenda and they’re gonna pin all of that on us,” said Royce da 5’9.

The death of George Floyd sparked riots over the weekend, but protesters say the culprits behind the mayhem were not from the city of Detroit.

“70 percent of the people arrested were not from the city of Detroit,” said New Era Detroit.

Hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful protest, organized by Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield along with local artists and community leaders.

“Don’t let people come and tear down your city and then take they butts home to Farmington Hills and Birmingham,” said K-Deezy.

Protesters are making their message clear: to keep the peace and to keep the riots out of Detroit.

“To all those folks coming across eight mile and coming across county lines to be disruptive in my city, my guy, I will roll up on you. I am patrolling these streets daily,” said Trick Trick.

“I have family in this city. I want to protect this city and I want to show how great this city is. Detroit is one of the greatest cities in America, if not the greatest,” said Kolby Moton.

