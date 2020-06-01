OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers punch list work on a section of I-75 in northern Oakland County is set to begin Tuesday, June 2.
This work will focus on the installation of rumble strips on the shoulders of northbound and southbound I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road.
Northbound I-75 will have a daily right-lane closure from South Boulevard to Baldwin Road beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Southbound I-75 will have daily single-lane closures starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. both days.
This project originally started in 2019 with repairs to 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Included in the work was the resurfacing of both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road, and repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 (Lapeer Road) interchanges.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.