(CBS DETROIT) – A 36-year-old Southfield man has been charged after trying to run over bicycle police officers during a protest.
John Holliman has been charged with with two counts of felonious assault and third degree fleeing and eluding.
It happened Friday, May 29 at 9 p.m. at Griswold and West Fort Street during the protest of the murder of George Floyd.
It’s reported during the protest Holliman saw two uniformed Detroit Police Department bicycle officers, drove directly at the officers, causing them to ride onto the sidewalk to escape harm.
Holliman then fled from fully marked police cars northbound on I-75 to the westbound I-94 freeway, at times reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
He eventually pulled into a gas station at Central Avenue and West Vernor, where he was apprehended by Michigan State troopers and placed under arrest.
