Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you’ve got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Listed at $1,345/month, this 534-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

5850 Fourth St. (Wayne State)

Here’s a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5850 Fourth St. that’s going for $1,350/month.

The apartment includes central heating and air conditioning, a deck, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property not pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $1,000 security deposit.

5984 Yorkshire Road (East English Village)

Also listed at $1,350/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom income-restricted spot is located at 5984 Yorkshire Road.

The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

8643 E. Jefferson Ave. (Indian Village)

Next, there’s this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 8643 E. Jefferson Ave. It’s listed for $1,350/month for its 950 square feet.

Expect to see granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

250 Riverfront Drive

Here’s a 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that’s going for $1,391/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, you’ll see a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

