Comments
To view the full report and your state rank, please visit:
June is National Safety Month. With the U.S. devastated by the coronavirus pandemic this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Safest States in America, as well as accompanying videos.
In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the state’s coronavirus support to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.
|Safest States in America
|Least Safe States in America
|1. Maine
|41. South Carolina
|2. Vermont
|42. Georgia
|3. Minnesota
|43. Alabama
|4. Utah
|44. Missouri
|5. Wyoming
|45. Oklahoma
|6. Iowa
|46. Texas
|7. Massachusetts
|47. Arkansas
|8. New Hampshire
|48. Florida
|9. Connecticut
|49. Louisiana
|10. Rhode Island
|50. Mississippi
Key Stats
- South Dakota has the fewest murders and non-negligent manslaughters per 100,000 residents, 1.36, which is 8.4 times fewer than in Louisiana, the most at 11.37.
- New Hampshire has the fewest thefts per 1,000 residents, 12.75, which is 2.8 times fewer than in New Mexico, the most at 35.55.
- New Jersey has the most law-enforcement employees per 100,000 residents, 473, which is 2.2 times more than in Washington, the fewest at 211.
- Delaware has the lowest share of high school students who were bullied online, 10.10 percent, which is 2.1 times lower than in Louisiana, the highest at 21.20 percent.
To view the full report and your state rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-to-live-in/4566/
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.