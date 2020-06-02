Chick-fil-A Twelve Oaks Sets Its Grand Opening DateChick-fil-A Twelve Oaks has set the grand opening date of their new store in Novi.

Doctors Say Protesters May Be At Risk For CoronavirusProtests across the county and in Detroit continue in the fight for justice for George Floyd. With thousands of people within close proximity of one another, should demonstrators be concerned with contracting Covid-19?

73.5 Million Americans Plan To Look For A More Pandemic-Proof JobThe survey examined Americans’ thoughts on our economic situation during COVID-19, including how comfortable people are with traveling and shopping in person, as well as how soon they think the U.S. will recover financially.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,516 deaths, in the state as of Monday afternoon. 38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Mayor Duggan, Police Chief Provide Update On Detroit ProtestDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference Monday afternoon to address the protests from the weekend as a response to George Floyd's killing.

Detroit Popcorn Company Owner Under Fire After Social Media CommentDetroit Popcorn Company's owner is under fire after making a comment on social media responding to the recent protests against police brutality.