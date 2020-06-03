Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – As more and more businesses reopen in Detroit, business owners can visit the Detroit Means Business website to find information and resources to assist in opening safely.
Here’s what business owners will find on the site:
- Reopening guidelines developed by the Detroit Health Department
- Sources to obtain PPE
- Webinars on how to operate a business safely
- Financial and technical resources for businesses in the COVID-19 era
If business owners have questions regarding the program, the city’s business support team is available at 844-333-8249 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit here.
