DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater’s 2020 ticketed performances have been postponed to 2021.
The Aretha says actual 2021 dates are still pending.
2020 ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the same seat for the 2021 performance.
All artists on the 2020 line-up have agreed to reschedule their performance. Artists performing in 2021 include:
- Sheila E & Monica Blaire
- Maxwell
- The Isley Brothers & Chaka Khan
- Jonathan Butler & Rick Braun & Tim Bowman
- Jeezy & T.I.
- Tower of Power
- Avery Sunshine & Mike Phillips
- Gerald Albright & Kim Waters & Kayla Waters
- Kirk Whalum & Keiko Matsui
- PJ Morton & BJ the Chicago Kid
- Najee & Alex Bugnon & Latoya London
- Christian Scott & Eric Roberson & Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh
- Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle
- Will Downing & Lin Rountree
- Incognito & Maysa
- Joss Stone & Macy Gray
“This was an extremely difficult decision as we prepared for performances. However, in adhering to state and local mandates, it is our responsibility to protect our guests, artists and staff. We want everyone to remain safe and look forward to seeing you again very soon” said Shahida Mausi, President, The Right Productions, Inc. and Manager, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.
