(CBS DETROIT) – Goodwill donation centers and stores in Michigan announced safety plans and precautions as they plan for reopening June 4, 2020, following Governor Whitmer’s order. Ten independent, community-based Goodwill 501c3 organizations operate in 82 Michigan counties. They have joined together to ensure the health and safety of shoppers, donors and employees at Goodwill locations statewide.

Every Goodwill store and donation center in Michigan is taking stringent precautions to protect against exposure to COVID-19. The following measures, in line with the Center for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines, are in place at all Michigan Goodwills:

Employees complete daily health check-ins when reporting to work.

Employees wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The number of customers allowed in stores at any given time are limited based on state guidelines.

Hand sanitizer is available.

Protective shields are in place.

Signage and floor markings are in place to encourage social distancing.

Curbside drop-off.

All donations are quarantined.

Goodwill fills critical needs in local communities. Many Goodwills help individuals overcome barriers with workforce development programs including training and career opportunities. Others support people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Sales of donated items at Goodwill retail stores provide major funding for these programs. Merchandise for Goodwill stores come through generous donations from the community. These donations are critical to the Goodwill mission. Support programs that serve neighbors in need throughout Michigan, comes from donations or shopping in Goodwill stores.

“In response to Governor Whitmer’s lifting of her “Shelter in Place” order the ten independent Goodwill organizations located in the state of Michigan are grateful for the support of our residents for their donations and purchases at our locations throughout the entire state. Each Goodwill organization wants you to know your safety, and the safety of our employees, is first and foremost on our minds. Each organization has agreed to employ common-sense standards derived from the CDC guidelines to ensure best practices are used as we begin to reopen our operations in each of Michigan’s 82 counties,” said Kenneth C. Bauer, chairman of Michigan Goodwills and president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan’s Heartland.

Whether shopping at Goodwill locally or throughout the state, check out the following Websites for donation and store locations and hours:

Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan’s Heartland

goodwillcmh.org

Headquarters: Battle Creek

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit

goodwilldetroit.org

Headquarters: Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids

goodwillgr.org

Headquarters: Grand Rapids

Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan

goodwillmidmichigan.org

Headquarters: Flint

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan

goodwillnmi.org

Headquarters: Traverse City

Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

gwnwup.org

Headquarters: Marinette, WI

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan

goodwillsemi.org

Headquarters: Adrian

Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan

exceptionalgoodwill.org

Headquarters: Kalamazoo

Goodwill Industries of St Clair County

goodwillscc.org

Headquarters: Port Huron

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan

goodwillwm.org

Headquarters: Muskegon

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of Michigan

