(CBS DETROIT) – Hypen Academy –– a virtual learning institution focused on removing educational barriers –– is set to host a conversation on tangible solutions to help and heal the Black community.
The virtual conversation is scheduled to take place Sunday at 4 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook live.
Here are the participants:
- Pastor Marcus Ways: Pastor of Christian Gospel Center, COGIC & VP of Pastors and Elders Council COGIC
- Attorney Patricia Ways
- Jahmarhl Crawford: Author of Prophecy: Exemption & Redemption
- Bishop Milton Hawkins: Pastor of Temple of Deliverance, COGIC
- Charlise Randall: Healthcare Consultant and Author of BlackSplash: Being Black and Upwardly Mobile in White America
Hyphen Academy was started by a syndicate of African American graduates and current students from Harvard, Howard, University of Michigan, Georgetown Law and California Berkeley, who are all dedicated to improving student access to education.
“Sparked by the COVID-19 crisis, we saw an opportunity for us to refine our educational system; students should have easy access to learning outside of the classroom – and Hyphen provides that connection”
For more information on Hyphen Academy, visit here.
