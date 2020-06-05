Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the auto giant, continues to deal with the pandemic, he took time out to talk with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matter.”
He talked about the crisis’ impact on the company, employees, dealers and communities.
Ford quickly geared up in the fight against Covid-19 by making ventilators, face masks, face shields and more in some of their plants.
The White House reached out to the company as President Donald Trump wanted to visit its Rawsonville plant where Ford continues to make ventilators. Trump visited two weeks ago and CBS 62 was invited to join the presidential motorcade.
Ford, who talked with Cain this week, discussed it as well as how the company continues to adjust to this crisis. He also talked about his family’s commitment to Detroit.
He was asked about a press conference held Wednesday with eight other top CEOs, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and NAACP Detroit Chapter President Rev. Wendell Anthony, where they denounced racism and social injustice. It came about following the death of George Floyd, an African American, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. A video of the incident sparked outrage with demonstrations and protests across America. The CEOs reaffirmed their commitment to racial and social justice.
Ford also talked about products coming out including the new F150, which will be unveiled later this month, and the Bronco.
Ford, sporting a closely cropped hairdo, like all of us has been home bound and in need of a hair cut,. He said he couldn’t stand it any more and asked his wife, Lisa, to cut it short. which she did.
“She had never cut my hair before. I’m not sure she didn’t use the dog’s shears,” he said with a laugh.
