CBS Detroit – Sanders Candy, a quintessential Detroit brand since 1875, known for its caramel toppings, chocolates, and bumpy cakes is the latest company that has had to rethink its business model from COVID-19. As part of this new strategy, the company announced it has had to rethink its strategy going forward.

This new strategy includes closing some Michigan locations. The Sanders-owned locations in Grosse Pointe, Livonia’s Laurel Park Place Mall, Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, and St. Clair Shores will not be reopening from the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe Order”.

These closures will affect 15 full-time and 20 part-time employees. Sanders said in their statement, they plan on working with those affected employees as much as possible to relocate those people to other stores. Other franchisee stores in Wyandotte and Mackinac Island will not be affected.

As part of Sanders’ new strategy, they plan on investing in their stores at the Sanders factory on Hall Road in Clinton Twp. and their retail location in Downtown Rochester. Those will become Metro Detroit’s only Sanders retail locations, featuring all Sanders products. Next to their Clinton Township store inside their factory, they plan to build an Innovation Center. Where customers can sample new candies and desserts before they offered in stores.

Jen Bauer, Chief Marketing Officer said in their statement, “Because of the strong demand for Sanders products online, nationally and locally, in recent months, we realized that we have needed to accelerate a new retail strategy,”.

Bauer continued, “With specialty retail closed since March in Michigan, we kept up with high demand via grocery and warehouse retailers and direct to consumer, via our website. We saw the ways consumers most want to enjoy Sanders. Our two-location retail approach will allow Metro Detroiters to help shape the future of the brand, while the company adjusts to the trends that shape our business.”

In the works is home delivery for Metro Detroit customers also. Bill Elam, Sanders President said “Sanders retail locations have been a part of Metro Detroit life for generations. We appreciate the community’s understanding of our new reality and the contributions of the staff who created a positive experience for our customers for many years. We look forward to our Clinton Township and Rochester locations becoming destinations for fans of our brand and those who are looking for new ways to enjoy Sanders.”

