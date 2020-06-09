PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two men are expected to recover from their injuries after being shot at a block party in Pontiac.
Oakland County Sheriff officials said deputies responded to a park near Shirley and Wall after a report of gunfire and a large gathering of cars blocking the street.
It happened around midnight Sunday and while at the scene, deputies learned that a man who said he had been shot at the block party was transported to a local hospital.
At the hospital, the male victim told deputies while he was leaving the block party walking down the street, someone began firing shots. He was shot in the chest.
Deputies say while at the hospital, a second man who attended the block party arrived at the hospital and said he was shot in the arm.
This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.