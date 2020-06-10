The Demand For Puppies Has Increased 400% During Covid-19(CBS DETROIT) - More people are spending time at home leading to a 400 percent increase in demand for puppies. Animal shelters and breeders are trying to handle the overload of inquiries from potential dog owners. This lead to a puppy shortage in England and the U.S. New York shelters say thousands of people are on waiting lists. Due to a shortage of donations, rescue organizations say people should only take in a pet if they will be able to take care of it after they go back to work. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

4 hours ago