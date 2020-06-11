News flash: The priciest rental listing on the market in Detroit costs $3,240/month. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only high-end listing in the city. But what glamorous features do renters get for these exorbitant prices?

We scanned local listings in Detroit via rental websites Zumper and Apartment Guide to locate the city’s most ritzy listings.

Here are the city’s select listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1 Park Ave. (Downtown)

Starting things off with a statement, notice this rental situated at 1 Park Ave. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it’s 714 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $675/month, this pad is currently listed at $3,240/month. What makes it so costly?

Expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, and a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts garage parking and a fitness center. Pets too are welcome in this palatial house.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable, and is a haven for transit riders.

3150 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)

Then, there’s this spot situated at 3150 Woodward Ave. in Midtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s a sprawling 927 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Detroit is approximately $774/month, this rental is currently priced at $3,180/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the residence, expect to see a fireplace, a dishwasher, and a balcony. The building has a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious home.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is great for biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Lastly, there’s this apartment located at 1117 Griswold St. in Downtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,100 square feet. This pad is currently priced at $2,850/month. What makes it so pricey?

In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, and a balcony. The building comes with an elevator, secured entry, and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this sumptuous residence.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable, and boasts excellent transit options.

