LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Whitmer signed an executive order Friday which lifts restrictions on overnight residential, travel and troop camps beginning June 15.
The Executive Order also allows certain K-12 school sports activities and other in-person extracurricular school activities to resume. Such activities, however, are permitted only to the extent that they are consistent with rules requiring social distancing and, across most of the state, the closure of indoor exercise facilities.
“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on playdates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said this is another significant milestone for the state continuing to slowly and safely reopen the economy.
“I want to thank Michiganders for doing their part to flatten the curve. While this is good news, there’s still more work to do to protect Michigan families from the spread of this virus, avoid a second wave, and protect the heroes on the front lines. We will get through this together,” said Whitmer.
Executive Order 2020-120 requires camps to follow guidance issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). These guidelines will be published in the coming days and were developed in close collaboration with public health experts and the camp industry.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.