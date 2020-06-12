  • WWJ-TV

MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Macomb County plans to distribute $20 million to small businesses.

Using grants from the federal cares act the money will help businesses restart operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PPE kits and other emergency funds will benefit at least 4,000 businesses.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Mike Duggan took the time out yesterday to visit businesses who’ve since reopened.

