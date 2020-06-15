MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Looking for some uplifting news? Scroll through this roundup to see how love and support are displayed for and by the Ascension Michigan healthcare heroes.

Ascension Medical Group would like to give a big shout out and thank you to Celebrity Catering for the generous donations. They delivered PPE to be shared with the AMG practices and 100 meals for the frontline caregivers on the midnight shift at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus. Their support, care and 11:00 p.m. delivery are greatly appreciated!

With a spirit of charity and a mission to give back to the community, Curt’s Service Inc. in Oak Park is donating $10 from every oil change done at their shop now through July 31st to Ascension Providence Hospital. Donations will assist with COVID-19 efforts at our Southfield and Novi hospitals to support frontline healthcare workers and patients.

The Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) community banded together to raise $50,000 for healthcare. It’s the sixth year that LMCU has organized their Band Together campaign, encouraging members and staff members throughout Michigan and Southwest Florida to donate any amount.

More than a dozen different hospitals throughout Michigan and Florida will receive 100% of the donations, including Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Ascension Borgess Hospital. The funds raised will immediately support LMCU’s hospital partners in the fight against COVID-19 and allow them to further prepare for the days and weeks ahead.

Ascension St. John Hospital is helping families accept the loss of a loved one through a newly established End-of-Life Bereavement Team. With the support of leadership, the team honors patients who passed away from COVID-19. The bereavement team helps to bring closure from the intense grieving process by conducting both in person and virtual visits between dying patients and families, along with compassionate post-mortem care.

The Salvation Army celebrated National Donut Day by delivering donuts to the frontline workers at Ascension

Ascension Macomb-Oakland, Madison Heights Campus Hospital.

Caregivers at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital really enjoyed the delicious pies from Grand Traverse Pie Company.

A Clarkston neighborhood cheers on Amy Curry, a nurse at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, as she comes home from a hard day’s work. Her neighbors let her know how much she’s loved and appreciated.

Edsel & Eleanor Ford House staff shared their garden’s beauty with local healthcare heroes, including those at Ascension St. John Children’s Center.

Caregivers at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital were thrilled to get tasty meals from Beyond Juicery + Eatery, compliments of Glitz Salons.

Nyimasata Simaha, a Nurse Extern at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, was aware of the 13 boxes of vinyl gloves that were being discarded and replaced with nitrile gloves at the hospital. She knew the vinyl gloves could be put to good use, so Nyimasata asked her Director of Nursing if she could donate them to her country. After asking all the proper leaders, the Director of Nursing said “yes”. Nyimasata was very excited and happily shipped the gloves to the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Gambia, Africa. The vinyl gloves will certainly help address infection prevention and control in Gambia.

Healthcare heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital received 100 healthy meals from Clean Eatz. The caregivers really appreciated the generous donation and thoroughly enjoyed the nutritious and delicious meals!

Associates at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital are very thankful for the PPE supplies from Get Us PPE and Boston Scientific. The thoughtful donation will definitely help the frontline heroes stay safe.

Ascension Michigan donated 12,000 trees to nurses who are part of the Ascension Michigan family. The trees honor their bravery on the frontlines of this pandemic.

More than 125 De La Salle Collegiate High School football players, parents, coaches and faculty recently gathered to honor the healthcare heroes at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren as they entered and exited the hospital during their 7 a.m. shift change. The associates were very touched by this special act of kindness.

The Novi Police and Fire Departments expressed their appreciation for the caregivers at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi. They positioned their patrol cars and fire trucks in the shape of a “heart” in the hospital’s parking lot, and held up huge “THANK YOU!” letters from “NPD & NFD”.

The Grosse Pointe Farms-City Little League demonstrated its gratitude to the medical professionals fighting the novel coronavirus by donating $10,000 to two local funds at Ascension St. John Hospital.

This special moment, of a husband and wife, was captured at Ascension Macomb-Oakland in Warren. David Burnett, RN, is in law school and Dr. Emily Broomell is a third-year OB-GYN resident at Ascension Macomb-Oakland. They had to live apart for the first few months of their marriage while he finished his degree out of state. School went fully online once the coronavirus hit, so he signed up as an agency flex RN to help out during the crisis. Burnett was very excited when he was assigned to work at Ascension Macomb-Oakland. On Easter weekend, Dr. Broomell had to work COVID admissions overnight, while he worked day shift in the ICU. On Easter morning, as Burnett arrived on duty and his wife was finishing, she came to visit him. Being the first time they’d seen each other since Good Friday, it was meaningful to both of them. They’re both very grateful that they’ve been uniquely positioned to help people in Detroit during the coronavirus crisis.

Ascension associates and the communities they call home, have worked together to brighten the experience of our patients and the team members who care for them.

A National Day of Prayer ceremony was held at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren. 12 ministers and pastors gave a special prayer for our patients and healthcare heroes.

It’s the Year of the Nurse and nurses at Ascension are definitely worth celebrating. Now more than ever, we’re inspired by the care and compassion that our nurses show our patients and their families everyday. This beautiful painting, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, was created by volunteer Elizabeth Grabowski.

Several local first responders honored healthcare heroes and patients at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren with a unity parade. There was great participation by the local Fire, Police and EMS agencies, as well as the associates.

A temporary market program was rolled out across the Ascension Michigan Market. This concept was designed to make it easier than ever to nourish associates, caregivers and their families during this time of need by setting up a “grocery store style” space to purchase bulk goods. The market, known as Provisions 1:37, was set up inside the cafes at each campus in Michigan by TouchPoint, Ascension Michigan’s food service vendor and creator of the program. The “1:37” comes from Luke 1:37 (“For with God nothing shall be impossible”).



Last week, a nurse at Ascension St. John Hospital came to the cafe and was nearly in tears when she saw the “store”. The nurse said she was tired every day and was so happy she could buy essential items to take home and didn’t have to stop at the grocery store.

Good samaritans donated 15 Kindle Fire tablets to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi. The tablets are helping patients affected by the COVID-19 crisis stay in touch with their loved ones. Patients and associates alike are very thankful for this generous donation.

Healthcare heroes at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital are greeted daily with this poster.

These signs were made with love for the hardworking nurses and caregivers at Ascension St. John Hospital.

Frontline heroes at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi continue to feel the love and support from their thankful community.

Kids spread a little cheer for our healthcare heroes at Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals.

Nurse heroes at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi received a thoughtful thank you card with words of gratitude and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The Ascension Standish skilled nursing facility team is working hard to keep residents safe and find creative ways to prevent isolation during this time of social distancing. Bringing residents just to their doorway allowed them to maintain safe distance during their favorite bingo game. The residents were so thankful to be able to interact with one another.

Daily updates are posted by the clinical nurse manager of the COVID unit at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. People love seeing the positive updates on the creative scoreboard every day.

Frontline heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital are showered with love and support by their community, family and friends.

When the word got out that the healthcare heroes at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital needing everyday items for themselves and their families, the People Helping People Ministry sprung into action. In less than 24 hours, volunteers donated enough supplies to fill three vehicles. The healthcare heroes were moved to tears by the generous donations given with such love and gratitude.

The caregivers at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi are truly touched by the love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers from their proud community.

A Medical Intensive Care Unit team member, at Ascension St. John Hospital, and her daughter show their love and support for all of the hard working healthcare heroes.

Master Gardener, Lisa, and her husband planted flowers at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to spread good cheer. This is another great example of their community showing love, support and gratitude.

