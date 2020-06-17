  • WWJ-TVOn Air

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Chick-fil-A in Novi announced its grand opening will be held June 18.

In a Facebook post May 27, the restaurant will be opening its drive-thru and mobile app ordering.

The restaurant is located at the former Denny’s at 27750 Novi Road and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

The announcement of the restaurant coming to Novi was made last year.

