NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Chick-fil-A in Novi announced its grand opening will be held June 18.
In a Facebook post May 27, the restaurant will be opening its drive-thru and mobile app ordering.
The restaurant is located at the former Denny’s at 27750 Novi Road and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.
The announcement of the restaurant coming to Novi was made last year.
