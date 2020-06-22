Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local nonprofit used their innovative spirit to tap Governor Gretchen Whitmer to give a special message during their virtual commencement for 2020 graduates along with Dr. Eric “ET” Thomas and Shawn T. Blanchard.
Mostyn Community Development’s Program Director Raphael Mostyn said, “having Governor Whitmer to send words of encouragement to our future generation is vital and shows that she cares and we appreciate that.”
The virtual graduation was held via Facebook Live and all proceeds from T-shirt sales went toward scholarship recipients.
View the photos below of some of the 2020 graduates: