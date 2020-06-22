DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are investigating a triple non fatal shooting injuring two children and a man.
It happened Sunday at 8 p.m. in the 19700 block of Plainview.
Police say an unknown suspect approached the three victims — a 37-year-old-man, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy — while they were outside and started firing shots, striking them.
The suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build, wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.
He fled on foot heading north on Plainview and the three victims were transported to a local hospital.
Both the 37-year-old man and the 10-year-old girl are listed in critical condition. The 9-year-old boy was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.