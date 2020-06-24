Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Have you recently bought a bagged salad mix from ALDI?
This week ALDI voluntarily recalled Little Salad Bar Garden Salad due to possible Cyclospora infection.
The affected Little Salad Bar Garden Salad was sold in a 12 oz. bag, has a UPC code of 4099100082975 and have Best If Used By dates of May 1 through June 29.
The affected products have been removed from stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

