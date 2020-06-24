LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday, which extends a previous executive order temporarily allowing e-signatures on official documents and remote notarizations to avoid unnecessary in-person contact during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This executive order expires on July 31, 2020.
“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19 and make every effort to prevent a second wave, it’s crucial that we take all measures to avoid unnecessary in-person contact while ensuring documents can be signed or notarized,” Whitmer said. “Encouraging the use of e-signatures and alternative means of notarization will protect more people during this ongoing public health crisis.”
Under this executive order, requirements for in-person notarizations are temporarily suspended and transactions that require a notary to be completed via two-way, real-time audiovisual technology are allowed. The order also extends the validity of notary commissions until July 31, 2020. It also permits the use of electronic signatures in all cases, except in rare circumstances when a physical signature is required.
