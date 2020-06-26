Rochester, MI (CBS Detroit) – As a non-profit arts organization with a mission that also focuses on community outreach and education programs, Eisenhower Dance Detroit relies on support from the community to continue to create innovative new work, sustain the very highest level of artistic excellence, and expand education and outreach programs such as community performances, movement workshops for youth, and bringing students to dance programs who wouldn’t normally get the chance.

Eisenhower Dance Detroit sets itself apart from other dance schools by offering classes taught by former and current professional dancers along with a staff of highly skilled instructors with degrees in dance or equivalent professional experience. The School aims to foster the appreciation of dance as an art form by providing the highest quality instruction to students of any age.

“Eisenhower Dance Detroit is a professional, national and international touring, contemporary dance company,” explains Stephanie Pizzo, Artistic Director of Eisenhower Dance Detroit. “We are based right here in Metro Detroit and we are entering our 29th season.”

“Because we’re a national and international touring company, we see dance from all over the world,” says Pizzo. “We have the ability to reach out to other areas and bring back to the city of Detroit, as well as being an ambassador of the city, and helping put Detroit City on the map.”

“Being a part of this dance company that started here in Detroit 29 years ago, the city was in a very different place back then. And now, growing through the organization and being a leader in the organization and really feeling committed to having a strong presence in the city is really important to me.”

“Are we successful, are we doing enough? I think the answer is we could always be doing more.”

“I’m really excited about the things that we’re doing in the city, we have a lot of performances. We’re doing a performance through the Motown Mansion in May, we have a performance at the Detroit Institute of Arts, a performance at the Light Box in Detroit coming up. So our season is filled with making an impact on the city and we’re really excited about that.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.