MDOT: Westbound I-94 Closed From I-696 To Conner Street For Weekend RoadworkThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced westbound I-94 will be closed from I-696 to Conner Street in Detroit for weekend roadwork.

Healthcare Hiring Going Strong in DetroitDetroit's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 92 new jobs over the past week and 358 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Michigan Superintendents Urge Suspension Of State Exams For The 2020-21A group of superintendents from metro Detroit and surrounding counties is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Superintendent Michael Rice to seek the OK to suspend state-mandated academic testing during the upcoming school year.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,889 deaths, in the state as of Friday afternoon.

These Detroit-Based Dogs Are Up For Adoption And In Need Of A Good HomeLooking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Things To Know Before Enjoying Michigan's Great OutdoorsSummer is upon us! As many head up north to enjoy Michigan's many wild and natural spaces, and our Great Lakes, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has some tips to make sure we do it safely.