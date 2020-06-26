Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Amid the pandemic, the show will go on as Mark Douglas, President of Detroit Golf Club, talked about during taping of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as the Rocket Mortgage PGA Classic will be held July 2-5 at the iconic club.
Douglas, also President of Avis Ford, talked about the high profile event which was originally scheduled to be held in ate May but postponed a few weeks due to the crisis.
Fans will not be allowed at the upcoming event, but can still watch it live on CBS.
Douglas appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and discussed how DGC has adjusted as well during this time. And he talked about the auto dealer business which has made changes too.
Then Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, appears with Cain to discuss the state’s vital travel and tourism industry and how it is faring .
Lorenz also talked about more folks staying closer to home this summer as they make their vacation plans. And he discussed its award-winning “Pure Michigan” promotional campaign which he championed years ago.
And Chris Shepler, President of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Service, appears with Cain to discuss how his company and others on the storied northern Michigan Island are helping visitors stay safer and enjoy their stay.
Mackinac Island is now open for visitors after a several-week delay to the situation.
WATCH MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62