(CBS DETROIT) – United States airlines are preparing for a return to max capacity despite the ongoing pandemic.

American Airlines says it plans to start selling full flights beginning July 1.

United and Spirit Airlines announced similar plans last week.

American says it will notify customers when they are booked on a crowded flight and allow for a change with no added fees.

