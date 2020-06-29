OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced construction will begin for segment 2 on the I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County.
Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight and ending by 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed at Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for barrier wall work.
Beginning at 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 14 Mile Road will be closed for approximately 30-days. Traffic will be directed to exit southbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road to southbound Crooks Road, to eastbound Maple Road, to southbound Stephenson Highway back to 14 Mile Road. In addition, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed at 14 Mile from 1 a.m. – 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the southbound exit ramp.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, the northbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile will be closed until early September. Traffic will be directed to exit northbound I-75 at Rochester Road, to eastbound Big Beaver Road to southbound John R Road back to 14 Mile Road. The closure is needed to allow crews to construct the new interchange on 14 Mile Road.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.