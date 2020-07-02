DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The new auto no-fault law takes effect in Michigan on Thursday, which provides motorists with additional options to save on car insurance.
For the first time in 40 years, Detroiters can choose the level of personal injury protection coverage that works best for them, including opting out completely.
Mayor Mike Duggan recently outlined the changes and the ways residents can lower their auto insurance premiums under the new law.
At his news briefing July 1, the Mayor reminded residents that insurance savings don’t happen automatically, but they will need to contact their insurance company to discuss their options.
For more information on provisions of the new law and to view the Mayor’s presentation, go to detroitmi.gov/autoinsurance.
